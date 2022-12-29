Mitch McConnell’s Wife Elaine Chao Calls on Media Not to Repeat Trump’s Latest ‘Racist Taunt’ About Her

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao chastised the media for giving publicity to the anti-Asian slur used against her by her ex-boss, former President Donald Trump.

Chao, the Chinese-American wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has — like her husband — been a frequent target of Trump’s ire. As Trump went on a Truth Social binge Wednesday, he decided to resurrect the slur he has repeatedly used against Chao by bashing her heritage and her family’s business dealings with China.

On Thursday, Chao joined CNN to talk about the Southwest Airlines fiasco, but Kaitlan Collins switched gears by asking if she had a response to Trump’s racist insult.

“Well I think it is very helpful if the media does not repeat that racist tweet,” Chao answered. “If it were the N-word, or any other word, the media would not repeat it. But the media continuously repeats his racist taunt. And so, he’s trying to get a rise out of us. He says all sorts of outrageous things, and I don’t make a point of answering any of one of them.”

Collins pointed out that she did not say Trump’s slur out loud, but was merely offering a chance to respond, which Chao thanked her for. The two went on to discuss Chao’s testimony to the January 6th Committee after her immediate resignation from Trump’s cabinet after the U.S. Capitol riot.

Watch above via CNN.

