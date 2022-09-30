Trump Posts Wild Attack on ‘DEATH WISH’ Mitch McConnell and His ‘China Loving Wife, Coco Chow!’

Former President Donald Trump continued his wild attacks on GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday.

“Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?” wrote Trump on his Truth Social platform.

“In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!” Trump concluded. McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao was born in Taiwan and served in both Trump’s and President George W. Bush’s cabinet – becoming the first Asian American woman ever to serve in a presidential cabinet.

Trump’s statement quickly went viral. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes commented, “Kinda seems like the ex-president just posted a death threat aimed at Mitch McConnell… I mean, I guess he means it figuratively? Maybe?”

I mean, I guess he means it figuratively? Maybe? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 30, 2022

Others simply noted the inflammatory language Trump used, “I don’t usually share his posts, but this is insane.”

I don’t usually share his posts, but this is insane. pic.twitter.com/95gDKhjTWP — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) September 30, 2022

As to exactly what spending or bills Trump was referring to is unclear, although the former president has recently insulted McConnell for the Democrats passing the Inflation Reduction Act.

Trump wrote in mid-September:

Mitch McConnell is giving the Democrats everything they want. He is their lapdog! He didn’t stop trillions of dollars in spending by refusing to use the Debt Ceiling as a negotiating tool. He gave it up for nothing. Now he wants to give Manchin the thing he wanted in order to destroy America, and even the People of West Virginia. How about his tax on coal? The Republican Senate must do something about this absolute Loser, Mitch McConnell, who folds every time against the Democrats—and he’s only getting worse!

Notably, McConnell did not support the Inflation Reduction Act nor does he support Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) permitting reform measure, despite increasing access for energy production being a GOP position.

Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman offered a succinct take on Trump’s statement:

Trump has issued a statement on McConnell and the permitting bill.

McConnell is against the permitting bill.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com