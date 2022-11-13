Trump Resorts to Anti-Asian Slurs for the Second Time in Three Days in Truth Social Post Torching McConnell and His Wife

Donald Trump revived his racist insult for Mitch McConnell’s wife while blaming the Republican senate minority leader for the party’s midterm failure.

The still-being-tallied results from Tuesday’s elections show Democrats are on track to maintain control of the U.S. Senate, and they might also be able to hang on to the House of Representatives — although most experts still slightly favor Republicans to hang on to that chamber by an extremely slim margin. Trump, in the days following the vote, has been raging about the results, slamming his political foes, and stirring up new conflicts with GOP rivals. But Sunday on Truth Social, Trump pinned the party’s failure on one man.

“It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault,” Trump declared

“Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake,” the former president added. “Giving 4 Trillion Dollars to the Radical Left for the Green New Deal, not Infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake. He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!”

Trump’s nickname for Elaine Chao — who served as the ex-president’s Secretary of Transportation — is a reprisal of the racist slur he used against her as part of a rant about her husband back in September, which was broadly condemned at the time. The renewed use of anti-Asian slurs comes just two days after Trump went after Glenn Youngkin by remarking that his last name “sounds Chinese.” The insult was largely brushed off by Youngkin.

