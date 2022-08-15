MSNBC Legal Analyst Calls Giuliani Testifying Before Grand Jury ‘Suicidal’: ‘I Find It Shocking That He Would Show Up’

Rudy Giuliani testifying before a grand jury is “suicidal,” MSNBC legal analyst and former prosecutor Cynthia Alksne declared shortly after it was revealed the former New York City mayor is the target of a criminal investigation.

Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, told the New York Times that Giuliani had been informed he was the target of an investigation, which is focused on alleged election interference by Donald Trump’s campaign in Georgia. Costello’s client is expected to testify before a grand jury on Monday.

Giuliani testifying is “shocking,” Alksne said when reacting to the news on Monday. The former mayor and Trump lawyer being informed he is a target of the investigation means the former mayor is “likely to be a defendant,” she added, and his testimony won’t help him. The “target letter,” Alksne said, means the grand jury believes there is “substantial evidence linking him to the crime.”

“I find it shocking that he would show up,” the legal analyst told MSNBC’s Katy Tur.

According to the former prosecutor, it would be “suicidal” for Giuliani to actually testify.

“Anybody who gets a target letter and shows up on the grand jury isn’t thinking straight. It doesn’t make any sense for him to testify on the grand jury, I would say. Apparently he’s going to do it, which is suicidal,” she said, adding that Giuliani has a history of making “bad legal decisions all the time.”

Costello said his client will invoke attorney-client privilege if any questions are asked about conversations he had with former President Trump. Giuliani acted as a personal lawyer for Trump after the 2020 presidential election and made repeated baseless claims there was massive fraud behind President Joe Biden’s victory.

“If these people think he’s going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they’re delusional,” Costello told the Times.

