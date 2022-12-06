MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Rains on Trump’s Parade After He Thinks Her Interview Helps Vindicate Him on Classified Docs

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell took a “moment of personal privilege” on Tuesday to respond to a Truth Social post from Donald Trump in which he claimed one of Mitchell’s interviews helps to vindicate him against a criminal probe into whether he mishandled classified documents.

Mitchell aired an interview she conducted with Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. The MSNBC pressed Haines for a roundabout comment on the FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and the allegations over classified documents, but Haines could only awkwardly laugh along with the audience, knowing full well she could not comment on an active investigation.

Trump saw the laughter as proof that Haines does not take the case against him seriously.

“The respected Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, when asked on NBC Fake NEWS what she would do about the Mar-a-Lago Boxes Hoax, smiled & laughed along with the studio audience, responding, ‘Please don’t do that.’ In other words, she viewed this investigation as a ‘joke,'” Trump wrote in reaction to the moment. “Under the Presidential Records Act which governs, you negotiate, but there is no crime. Under the Clinton Socks Case, taking records is allowed by law. This is a continuation of the greatest WITCH HUNT of all time!”

Mitchell offered a “fact check” on Tuesday and broke down the clip for the former president.

“I also want to take a moment of personal privilege. I want to fact check what the former president just wrote on Truth Social about my interview with National Intelligence Director Avril Haines,” Mitchell said, calling Trump’s claim that Haines thinks allegations against Trump are a joke as fraud.

Mitchell played the clip once again.

“So the laughter from the audience, as well as the DNI director, DNI Haines was over me pressing her to try to answer something that she didn’t want to answer,” she informed the former president.

