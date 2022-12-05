WATCH: Andrea Mitchell Gets Director of National Intelligence Squirming After Asking About Trump and Classified Docs

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell got Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines squirming with Donald Trump talk in an interview aired on Monday.

In a chat covering TikTok and other topics, Mitchell at one point dove into the subject of Trump and the classified documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago property — Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Mitchell noted Haines couldn’t directly comment on the investigation, but asked anyway, wondering aloud what the “impact” would be if agents under Haines took home classified documents.

“Andrea!” Haines said after an awkward silence and laughter from the audience over the discomfort.

“Please don’t do that. We’ll just leave it at that,” Haines said.

Mitchell tried continuing on the topic, but dropped the pressing when it was clear Haines was remaining as silent as she could.

“Alright, speaking of transparency,” Mitchell said as she pivoted to a question about privacy on TikTok to more audience laughter.

In August, Haines told lawmakers the intelligence community was assessing the “potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents” following the raid of Trump’s property.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search,” she wrote at the time.

Trump originally took to Truth Social to reveal the raid of his property, which he claims is politically motivated. The classified documents are one of multiple criminal probes into the former president, the other being his actions leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” he wrote in August in reaction to the FBI raid.

