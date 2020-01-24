MSNBC’s Ari Melber argued tonight that while he has seen “overwhelming evidence” on the abuse of power article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, he’s not as sure about the obstruction of Congress element.

As Melber discussed today’s arguments with his panel, he said, “When you look at the abuse of power… I saw overwhelming factual evidence and first-person accounts to support constitutional abuse of power by the president to potentially cheat in the election. Undermining democracy itself. Very strong. As we are now here with a few hours left and always ready to watch how the evidence unfolds, I do not see an overwhelming case and overwhelming evidence by these Democrats to support convicting on obstructing Congress.”

He argued:

“What the Democrats are arguing is basically something that began three months before they actually voted to impeach should now be resolved by the removal of the president. And in every other case, including Nixon, we know the rule has been the president is allowed to fight within the law, is allowed to deny, and, yes, quote, defy, all the way up until the Supreme Court, which takes often more than a year. So is there enough evidence to support the immediate removal of a president, three months and you’re gone as a precedent, I haven’t seen them land that. I don’t see the Democrats having provided enough evidence yet to counter on article two.”

Melber received pushback from both MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley and former Senator Claire McCaskill. Wiley argued that executive privilege is “not a blanket privilege,” and McCaskill told Melber, “I love you but you’re wrong.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

