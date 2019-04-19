MSNBC’s Brian Williams on AG Barr: I Wouldn’t Be Surprised if People Starting Calling Him ‘Baghdad Bill’

MSNBC’s Brian Williams was unimpressed by Attorney General William Barr‘s news conference ahead of the Mueller Report release on Thursday. So much so that the MSNBC anchor likened Barr to an infamous propagandist.

During MSNBC’s live Mueller Report coverage Thursday morning, Williams blasted the attorney general — and compared him to a master spin artist of yesteryear.

“It’s already been mentioned around here,” Williams said. “It would harken back to a conflict decades ago, we would not be surprised if some headline writer somewhere came up somewhere with ‘Baghdad Bill Barr’ for what we saw today.

The reference, of course, is to former Iraqi Information Minister Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf — who was derisively dubbed “Baghdad Bob” for the misinformation he spread on behalf of Saddam Hussein.

