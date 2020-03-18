MSNBC’s Craig Melvin co-hosted his show from his house Wednesday while self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Good morning to you, Craig Melvin here, broadcasting from the same place where a lot of you are right now, at home,” he opened. “I recently came in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, so out of an abundance of caution, I am here, but we’re going to get through this.”

“And in fact, the reality is this is the new reality for lots of folks all over this country,” he continued. “This hour we’re going to be talking to a number of doctors, a number of experts giving the very latest on the virus and precisely what we all need to be doing to stay safe and to keep healthy.”

Melvin then told co-host Chris Jansing, “I’m great. No signs, no symptoms thankfully. The same is true for my wife Lindsey and our kids. Everyone’s good here. We’re just here out of an abundance of caution. We’re good.”

“It’s one of those things, Chris, where your heart goes out to a lot of folks who are not as good right now on a number of different levels. But doing great,” he added. “I have a new-found respect for teachers. I’ve been part of the home schooling effort at the house. This is a lot easier than that.”

Melvin appeared again later in the show to interview Medium Rare Steakhouse co-founder Mark Bucher on delivering meals to seniors during the coronavirus crisis.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]