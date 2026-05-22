‘QUITTER!’ Trump Unleashes on ‘Weak and Ineffective’ GOP Rebel Amid Senate Revolt

President Donald Trump unleashed on Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), the retiring lawmaker who has been outspoken about his opposition to Trump’s newly-established “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” in an unsparing Friday morning post on Truth Social.

“People don’t remember that Thom Tillis, the weak and ineffective Senator from the Great State of North Carolina, a State I won, including primaries, 6 consecutive times, didn’t have the courage to fight it out in the Senate, remain in place, and run again for office, a thing he desperately wanted to do. I called him a ‘Nitpicker,’ always fighting against the Republican Party, and ME, mostly on things that didn’t matter,” wrote Trump. “When I told him that I would not, under any circumstances, endorse him for another run, too much work and drama (he couldn’t have won, anyway!), he immediately quit the race and publicly announced that he was going to ‘retire.’ I said, ‘Wow, great news, that was easy!’ The media said how brave he was to take me on, but he wasn’t brave, he was just the opposite – HE WAS A QUITTER! Now he can have all the fun he wants for a few months, with some of his RINO friends, screwing the Republican Party. In the end it will only get bigger, and better, and stronger, than ever before!!!”

Tillis has called the $1.776 billion fund designed to “provide a systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare” — and established as part of a settlement to the $10 billion lawsuit Trump had brought against the IRS — “stupid on stilts.”

“It will invariably put us in a position where your taxpayers dollars and my taxpayer dollars could potentially compensate someone who assaulted a police officer, admitted their guilt, got convicted, got pardoned and now we are going to pay them for that. That’s absurd,” said Tillis. “When you take money from me to give to a purpose that I vehemently disagree with, that’s tyranny, and that’s what that account is.”

“These people don’t deserve restitution. Many of them deserve to be in prison,” he added.

Tillis had previously vowed not to vote to confirm Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, until the criminal investigation into the current chairman and Trump enemy, Jerome Powell, was dropped. Once it was, he voted in favor of Warsh, whom he called an “outstanding nominee.”

Tillis isn’t the only Republican senator losing patience with the administration, though.

A meeting between the GOP caucus in the upper chamber and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was reportedly such a “sh*tshow” that Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) sent his colleagues home afterwards.

“THE SENATE will go home until June, leaving the reconciliation bill unfinished,” reported Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman on Thursday. “THUNE just told senators in the room. All because of the DOJ weaponization fund. House is expected to follow suit soon.”

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