NBC News correspondent and MSNBC host Kasie Hunt said today that for all the talk of “character” in politics, one solution would be just to elect a woman.

During the panel discussion on the Democratic primary race, Todd asked what Elizabeth Warren needs to do to reassure voters “that probably would prefer to go with her, but believe all of the analysis that says Joe Biden‘s more electable.”

Hunt said Warren’s been able to rebut it successfully, telling Todd, “She has been out-hustling, out-organizing, out-doing basically, outworking every other candidate in the field, and it is showing up… in the crowd’s she’s getting, in the reaction that suddenly instead of thinking about the DNA test people are thinking, ‘Oh, she’s the one that’s got a plan for that.'”

And on the electability issue, Hunt added, “And what’s unspoken here, right? She’s a woman.”

As one point Todd asked if the Democrats want more of a substantive contrast or a character contrast.

Former DNC senior advisor Doug Thornell argued the policies Warren’s running on are popular with the American people.

Hunt had this to say on the character issue:

“Can I just say, character-wise, let’s elect a woman, okay? This nonsense that’s been coming from our male politicians of all parties — I don’t know, I’m tired of it! You don’t want to worry about character? Elect a woman! Please. Thank you.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

