‘There Is No Recovering From This’: Chuck Todd Declares JD Vance’s Presidential Hopes ‘Dead’

Former NBC newsman Chuck Todd declared Vice President JD Vance’s chances of securing a promotion in 2028 “dead” on Monday.

During a conversation with CNN and Washington Post alum Chris Cillizza, the veteran political analyst argued that President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a military operation in Iran had harmed his no. 2’s political prospects in a few ways.

“JD Vance’s presidential aspirations are dead,” stated Todd bluntly.

“That is a hot take!” exclaimed Cillizza before asking Todd to explain.

“There is no recovering from this, because you’re the vice president!” submitted Todd. “It’s what happens. It’s like what happened to Kamala Harris. Whatever identity JD Vance had going that was different from Donald Trump’s is gone. And now you own everything he does. And he is certainly-, and this-, there’s been nothing that he’s, you know, it’s clear he’s a little uncomfortable with this, right?”

“Of course, it’s exactly the opposite of what he advocated,” agreed Cillizza.

“He cannot ever run against this. So he has lost the one thing that made him different is gone. The differentiator is gone, his America First credentials are just non-existent. There is no, for him, there is no recovering from this,” concluded Todd.

— —

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!