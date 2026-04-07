Former NBC Meet the Press Moderator Chuck Todd is Now Hawking Life Insurance

Former Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd has returned to TV — as a life insurance spokesperson.

In yet another sign that the media industry might not be in the best shape, Todd has been seen pitching Ethos life insurance on cable news. His 15-second commercial — which strikes a somber tone — ran on CNN on Tuesday and has aired on Fox News recently.

“I was 16 when my father passed away. My dad had one life insurance policy, it’s why I was able to go to college,” Todd says in the ad. “Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos, you can get same-day coverage without ever leaving your home.”

The George Washington University alum anchored NBC’s long-running Sunday morning talk show from 2014 to 2023. He was a fixture of NBC’s political coverage for nearly two decades, after joining the network in 2007, and was routinely featured on the channel formerly known as MSNBC as well. Todd left NBC in early 2025 and launched a weekly interview show on Noosphere, a $14.99 per month news app; he also has his Chuck ToddCast political podcast.

Todd talked to Mediaite last year about the shift in mainstream news since he first entered the business. He said it had “stopped being informational” and turned into a “whole bunch of people trying to game an algorithm.”

“Before 1994, news divisions were just told not to lose money. Then CNN made a boatload of money covering one trial, and everyone said, ‘We want in on this,'” Todd said. He called CNN’s O.J. Simpson coverage “the beginning of the end of civilization.”

Watch above via CNN.

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