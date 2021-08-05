MSNBC anchor Nicole Wallace said on Thursday that Republicans not getting vaccinated will be to blame if children are not in the classroom this fall.

In a segment during Deadline: White House about coronavirus cases surging as back-to-school season approaches, RealClearPolitics associate editor and columnist A.B. Stoddard said, “I hope the administration is successful in whatever efforts that they make, but it’s really important substantively that child be safe, be in school as much as they can.

“And that, politically, this White House is — this administration and the Democratic Party, I think, is going to get pummeled if we end up in a situation where people are back mostly online and Republicans are blaming the Biden administration for the state of mental decline of the nation’s children,” she continued. “So if they will continue to make political war on that no matter what, even though it looks like the Delta variant is much more dangerous for children than what we were dealing with last year.”

In response, Wallace came to the Biden administration’s defense.

“I want to put a pin in the idea that Republicans will blame the Biden administration for kids not being in school,” she said. “If kids aren’t being in school, it’s because Republicans didn’t get vaccinated and Republican governors stood in the way of mask mandates that would make it possible.”

Some states, including Florida, have instituted bans on mask mandates in schools.

