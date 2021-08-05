What Sexual Harassment Scandal? Gov. Cuomo Photographed Working Poolside With Staffer

Sometimes an image scrolls by online that is so outlandish that you assume it’s probably a parody. But then sometimes that image really is real. That appears to be the case with a series of photos captured by a New York Post photographer of scandal-plagued Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) lounging poolside at the Executive Mansion in Albany, along with a female staffer.

The photos, apparently snapped by a Post photographer hiding in the trees and equipped with a zoom lens, show Cuomo seated poolside in a short-sleeve polo shirt and khaki pants, while a blonde woman (later identified as Cuomo secretary Stephanie Benton), “wearing a summer jumper, flip-flops cast aside” is seated on the ground next to him, typing on a laptop.

Andrew Cuomo lounges poolside as sexual harassment scandal swirls https://t.co/7Sttl5rc3O pic.twitter.com/LaRB6MvDgs — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2021

Did the New York Post get a lens with a view into the back yard of the executive mansion — and found Gov. Cuomo sitting poolside? You’re damn right we did — https://t.co/FBktJVKvKp — city nolan (get your 💉!!!) (@ndhapple) August 5, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the photos generated a strong reaction, mere days after the New York Attorney General’s investigation concluded that Cuomo had committed multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct with his staffers, including efforts to retaliate against the women who spoke out against him.

New Yorkers are paying for their criminal governor to lounge poolside in his taxpayer funded mansion. Stop wasting our money. RESIGN!https://t.co/xMFdZp5Sda — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 5, 2021

It takes a special kind of egomania to chill poolside when the Attorney General found you sexually harassed a dozen women, you’ve lost nearly every Democratic ally, and the sitting US president demands you resign. Only in New York, I guess!https://t.co/Agw3meCP3q — Jaslin Kaur (@jaslinforqueens) August 5, 2021

While schools across the state scramble after the Governor & Dept of Health leave them all hanging on ‘return to school guidance’ that was promised – the @nypost found what the Governor’s been up to today….https://t.co/82AvN8f5DX — Sean Carroll (@SeanCarrollNews) August 5, 2021

Crisis communications tip: don’t do this either: Andrew Cuomo lounges poolside as sexual harassment scandal swirls https://t.co/ix3Hpw6IO9 — heather nauert (@HeatherNauert) August 5, 2021

Since when does a secretary wear that poolside with man accused of multiple sexual harassment instances. @NYGovCuomo https://t.co/73kPMZFdd1 — AmericanVeteran&Patriot (@eddie9691) August 5, 2021

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) weighed in on the photos as well, calling Cuomo a “criminal sexual predator.”

Let’s be clear. Joe Biden’s unconstitutional eviction moratorium extension does not apply to Cuomo the criminal sexual predator and the NY Governor’s Mansion. #EVICTCUOMO https://t.co/F5jHfON8hB — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 5, 2021

