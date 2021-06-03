MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Blows Smoke at Fauci for Surviving the Release of His Emails: ‘You Passed the Test That Very Few of Us Would Pass’

Since the publication this week of thousands of emails from and to Dr. Anthony Fauci, he’s been a trending topic on social media, a hot topic on Fox News, and the emails have even come up to some extent on CNN and MSNBC.

There is a lot to ask Dr. Fauci about as a result of the massive dump of information, and on Thursday some of those questions are now being posed. CNN’s John Berman, for example, asked Dr. Fauci about arguably the most controversial of his emails, which dealt with the efficacy of masks.

But on Wednesday, one of the earliest interviews following the release of email was with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. She asked him about the release of his personal correspondences at the tail end of a roughly 10 minute segment. Her first question about the emails was about how bad a president Donald Trump was — a fairly rote question for the host, network, and topic area, emails notwithstanding.

“I read through your e-mails that were released,” she said, reading aloud from one about scheduling press conferences before asking if he feels he is still making up for “lost ground” and “disinformation” that came out under “the last administration.”

In his answer, Dr. Fauci stressed that he’d never been anti-Trump, and that people who didn’t like some of what they saw in his emails don’t really understand how science works, in that it changes as the data evolves. ” It’s a self-correcting process,” he said.

“You spoke about my emails, you look at my emails, I never in the emails said anything derogatory about President Trump,” he emphasized.

Wallace followed up on her question with commentary.

“Well the true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal e-mails come out,” the giggling host fawned, “So, you passed the test that very few of us would pass.”

