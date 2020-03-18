NBC chief medical correspondent Dr. Dave Campbell warned that the U.S. doesn’t have enough ventilators to deal with the coronavirus, partially because they were already bought out by other countries ahead of time.

As Campbell spoke about the ongoing pandemic on Wednesday with Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski asked if the country has enough ventilators and medical supplies at its disposal if case numbers continue to escalate.

“No,” Campbell answered. “Because we are a few weeks behind, the world capacity supply of ventilators has been taken up by other countries. You can’t go out today and buy a ventilator very easily. Other countries have already bought them. So we’re second in line here.”

Campbell went on to say that if surgical centers eventually get overwhelmed, ambulatory surgery centers “can serve as triage stations. They can be coopted or commandeered to serve as surrogate health care facilities.” He warned, however, that that was a “wild proposal” even though it has been “on the books for years.”

