NBC Commentator Appears to Defend China During Olympic Opening Ceremony: Has ‘Plenty of Support’ in Developing World

Feb 4th, 2022
 

An NBC commentator offered what sounded like a defense of the Chinese Communist regime during the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

“It’s worth remembering that while Western countries may be boycotting these Olympics over human rights issues, China styles itself as a champion of the developing world, and it has plenty of support in countries from Africa to Latin America where its investments are building up local economies,” said former Wall Street Journal senior correspondent and columnist Andrew Browne, referring to China’s Belt and Road initiative.

The United States is one of the countries that diplomatically boycotted the 2022 Olympics over China’s human rights record.

Browne’s remark sparked outrage from conservatives on Twitter.

Toward the end of the opening ceremony, one of the people to ignite the Olympic flame was reportedly a member of the Uyghur population, which China has been accused of committing genocide against. Today anchor Savannah Guthrie called that move by Chinese President Xi Jinping “quite provocative” and “an in-your-face response to those Western nations, including the U.S., who have called this Chinese treatment of that group genocide and diplomatically boycotted these games.”

