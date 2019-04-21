NBC News Correspondent Confronts, Tries to Question Mueller Outside Church on Easter

MSNBC this morning showed video of NBC News correspondent Mike Viqueira attempting to ask questions of special counsel Robert Mueller outside church.

Today, of course, is Easter Sunday, and as Viqueira told Joy Reid, “We waited for him. Easter services, tried to be as respectful as possible. He came out the side door of the church. I did have a couple of prepared questions to ask him.”

The video they captured shows Viqueira asking Mueller questions on whether he’ll testify before Congress and why he didn’t make a recommendation to Congress on obstruction.

The only response from Mueller was a “no comment” before he got into the car.

