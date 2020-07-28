NBC Reporter Bashes Jim Jordan for Featuring Him in Video at Barr Hearing That Misrepresents His View on Protesters: ‘Wildly Out of Context’

NBC reporter Tom Winter bashed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for featuring him in a video clip at Attorney General William Barr’s hearing, which omitted context and misrepresented his stance on the nationwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

Jordan introduced the almost 10-minute clip after thanking Barr for defending law enforcement and “standing up for the rule of law” amid calls to “defund the police.”

The representative’s video began by featuring journalists and anchors saying the words “peaceful protest” without any context regarding the incidents they were reporting on. Following the montage of majority MSNBC and CNN hosts, the video exposed violence and chaos throughout the nation — focusing on vandalism, arson, and harassment of law enforcement.

The video also ignored any examples of the peaceful protests that have been ongoing since Floyd’s death, and left out examples of police violence, which have been prominent since President Donald Trump deployed Federal Agents in Portland.

Winter took issue with Jordan’s video, noting that the clip of him was “wildly out of context”:

Don’t believe me? Here was the graphic on screen: “Police Describe Anarchists’ Extensive Prep For Violence’. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 28, 2020

“I was speaking about violence and anarchists in New York City juxtaposed to peaceful protests,” wrote Winter. “To suggest I didn’t talk about violence is a lie, his use of my image out of context is wrong.”

Winter also explained that the graphic on the screen during his reporting read, “Police Describe Anarchists’ Extensive Prep For Violence,” in an attempt to add context to Jordan’s clip.

Watch above, via CNN.

