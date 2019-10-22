Former Acting Solicitor General and NBC News contributor Neal Katyal said today’s developments in the impeachment inquiry make this a “very devastating day” for the president.

Top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor is testifying today, and his opening testimony — obtained by several news outlets — has already stunned many.

Katyal tweeted a key section in particular “damaging” to the president:

I cannot overstate how damaging this Amb Taylor testimony is to Trump. pic.twitter.com/ARLewa1DCV — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 22, 2019

Nicolle Wallace called Taylor’s testimony a serious “Republicans, if you’re listening” moment, saying they’re going to have to decide whether a career diplomat like him is lying.

Katyal said, “The 15-page statement, it is incredibly detailed and intricate. Number two, he has specific access, he talks about a conversation which I just put up on my Twitter, a conversation that he had with Ambassador Sondland in which Sondland tells him directly, President Trump wants the aid conditioned from Ukraine on investigating the Bidens. And that’s in what he said today.”

He added, “I think this is going to prove to be a very, very devastating day for President Trump.”

