Nikki Haley Urges Mitch McConnell to ‘Walk Away’ After Freezing Incident: ‘We’ve Got to Have a New Generation’

Nikki Haley added Mitch McConnell to her list of aged lawmakers who should be tested for mental competency in his old age.

In Haley’s Face The Nation interview with Margaret Brennan, she commented that Donald Trump’s alleged actions were “incredibly dangerous to our national security,” and she urged the Republican Party to move on from the former president. As she fielded questions on a number of other topics, Haley brought up the recent concerning episodes involving Senators McConnell and Dianne Feinstein.

McConnell’s health became a matter of public concern last week the Senate minority leader froze up at the start of a press conference and had to be led away. Brennan noted Haley’s invocation of McConnell’s “issues,” asking “Are you confident in his ability to lead? Because he says he’s gonna serve out his term.”

Haley answered by referring to her support for term limits and competency tests, saying they should apply to McConnell:

I think Mitch McConnell did an amazing job when it comes to our judiciary. When we look at the judges, when we look at the Supreme Court, he’s been a great leader. But I do think that this is one — you know, we’ve got to stop electing people because they look good in the picture or they hold a baby well. We’ve got to stop electing people because we like them and they’ve been there a long time. That’s actually the problem. You need to have term limits, because we need new ideas, new solutions. We’ve got to have a new generation… What I am saying about Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, all of them: know when to walk away. We have huge issues that need new solutions. We need new generational leaders. We appreciate your service. We appreciate what you’ve done. But this is why we will fight for term limits. We’ve got to get it done in America,

Brennan noted that Haley didn’t list Trump in that list of elderly politicians who ought to be tested. Haley responded by saying “everybody should take it” before adding “we need a new generational leader.”

Of course I’m talking about Trump. I’ve said that all throughout this campaign that it is time for us to have a new generation. Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president. That’s nothing to be proud of, we should want to win the majority of Americans, we’ve got to start going with a new generation so that we can do that.

Watch above via CBS.

