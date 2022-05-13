No. 3 House Republican Blasts White House, Democrats, and ‘Pedo Grifters’

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) slammed the Biden administration, House Democrats, and a group of “pedo grifters” her office later specified to be the Lincoln Project on Friday afternoon.

“The White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present ANY PLAN or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border,” she tweeted. Joe Biden has NO PLAN[.]”

When asked for comment, Stefanik’s office told Mediaite, “Pedo grifters refers to the Lincoln Project.”

The Lincoln Project is a political action committee founded by Republicans and former Republicans who have been highly critical former President Donald Trump and his allies. The group released an attack ad against Stefanik in January of last year. Around that time, one of its co-founders, John Weaver, was alleged to have “sent unsolicited and sexually provocative messages online to young men.”

Weaver is no longer associated with the PAC.

Stefanik’s profile has risen since Trump left office. She became conference chair last year after growing anger within the conference at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) brought about her ouster. Cheney had irked fellow members with her broadsides against Trump, as well as her membership on the Jan. 6 Committee.

Stefanik had initially been critical of Trump, but has embraced him in recent years.

