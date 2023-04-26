‘No One Would Marry YOU!’ Megyn Kelly Brutally Rips Keith Olbermann’s ‘Cold, Lonely Life’ in Tucker Carlson Fight

After radio host and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly slammed the co-hosts of The View over their reaction to Tucker Carlson being fired from Fox, podcaster Keith Olbermann attacked her on Twitter. Kelly responded with both barrels blazing on The Megyn Kelly Show Tuesday, calling Olbermann a bitter and lonely person who “no one would marry.”

After Tucker Carlson’s firing, Kelly said that eventually he’ll be better off without Fox News, and she slammed the manner in which the network has handled the situation. She also retweeted Brian Stelter‘s clip of The View‘s co-hosts and audience reacting, saying the stars are jealous of Carlson’s ratings, filled with “ideological hatred,” and “will always be ensemble players.”

Not one of these women could solo host a show and get ratings. Not one. They are & will always be ensemble players. Their jealousy is on full display here, and ideological hatred too of course. https://t.co/UvgB5bNfYT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 24, 2023

Olbermann responded to that tweet with his own, mocking Kelly and saying she wouldn’t be able to “get a job cleaning the studio at The View.”

What would you know about successfully hosting a show? Fired by Fox, fired by NBC. You’re 0-for-2 and you couldn’t get a job cleaning the studio at The View — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) April 25, 2023

Kelly talked more about The View, particularly Ana Navarro, while discussing reactions to the Carlson news with guests Emily Jashinsky of The Federalist and podcast host Michael Moynihan.

They talked about Rachel Maddow and MSNBC in general, and then she brought up Olbermann.

Even Keith Olbermann was saying similar things, comparing Tucker to a Nazi. He also, for good measure, decided to tweet about me because I said Tucker is going to be better off without Fox and said something to the effect of you got fired from Fox and NBC. What would you know about it? So, first of all, you misstate the circumstances of my departure from NBC, sir. That’s all I’m allowed to say about it. And as for Fox, there were widely reported facts that I was offered $100 million to stay there. But the record is very clear that I left voluntarily because I wanted to raise my family. Something you don’t know anything about because no one would marry you. And you have no children. You have a cold, lonely life in which you’ve become a bitter, bitter man. Something I wouldn’t know anything about because my life is joyful and I’ve managed to raise my own children. And someday I hope you have that pleasure. But I don’t have high hopes it’s going to happen.

Watch the clip above, via The Megyn Kelly Show from SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com