New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman blasted President Donald Trump Monday in an uncensored, profanity-laced rant on CNN’s New Day.

“Every one of us at some point or virtually all of us can trace our roots back to shithole countries,” said Friedman. “Hey [Alisyn] Camerota, which shithole country did your grandparents come from? [John] Berman, which shithole countries did your grandparents come from?”

The Times columnist said that the president wasn’t just talking to these four congresswomen, but that “he’s talking about us… He’s talking about every Irish-American whose grandparents fled the potato famine. He’s talking about every Italian-American whose parents or grandparents fled the depression.”

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that it was interesting to see that progressive Democratic congresswomen “who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” were telling people of the US how our government is to be run.”You can’t leave fast enough,” he said, allegedly referring to Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“I know one thing for sure, we have a president of the United States who could not pass the simplest, the simplest citizenship test that is administrated to every new immigrant in this country because he has no idea what this country is about,” Friedman said.

“By the way, my great grandparents when they came in 1904 were not held in cages, by the way,” CNN’s Alyson Camerota added.

CNN did not censor any of Friedman’s remarks, and has not been censoring when anchors or guests use the term, “shithole” in regards to Trump’s 2018 comments referring to immigrants from Haiti of Africa as immigrants from “shithole” countries.

