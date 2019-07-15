Brit Hume Shares Dictionary Definition of Racism to Argue Trump’s Comments Were Not Racist

Fox News analyst Brit Hume pushed back on the general consensus that President Donald Trump‘s Sunday tweet tirade was racist.

In a Monday tweet, the veteran newsman said that the president’s comments were “nativist, xenophobic, counterfactual and politically stupid,” but could not be characterized as racist, “a word so recklessly flung around these days that its actual meaning is being lost.”

Trump’s “go back” comments were nativist, xenophobic, counterfactul and politically stupid. But they simply do not meet the standard definition of racist, a word so recklessly flung around these days that its actual meaning is being lost. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 15, 2019

On Sunday, Trump fired tweets aimed at four freshman Democrats, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, telling them to go back to the countries they came from, despite three of the four women having been born in America. “You can’t leave fast enough,” he said.

A number of Twitter users called out Hume, which prompted the analyst to share the definition of “racism” according to Merriam Webster.

“Sure he irrationally picked out people because of their race and said something that was targeted at them solely because of that one single factor, but that’s not racist, it’s just racial based irrational prejudice” 🤪 — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) July 15, 2019

Oh, how novel….a guy who hasn’t experienced racism…explaining what racism “is”. — Estacia 💫 (@MoonWomanGlow) July 15, 2019

I would like to understand how you define racism. He has not told Melania or European

white immigrants to go back. Would suggest that focusing on brown women reflects racism. pic.twitter.com/sdtoOMJ9An — Sabha Ganai MD PhD MPH FACS 🐲 (@DrSabha) July 15, 2019

Lol what is the point of this tedious parsing Brit? — a real authentic person 🌯 (@palebeatz) July 15, 2019

What do you think the word “racist” means? — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) July 15, 2019

For those who asked what is my standard definition of racism, here is an answer: Note definition 1. https://t.co/4kPRE3wDA7 — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 15, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com