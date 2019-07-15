comScore

Brit Hume Shares Dictionary Definition of Racism to Argue Trump’s Comments Were Not Racist

By Morgan PhillipsJul 15th, 2019, 12:27 pm

Fox News analyst Brit Hume pushed back on the general consensus that President Donald Trump‘s Sunday tweet tirade was racist.

In a Monday tweet, the veteran newsman said that the president’s comments were “nativist, xenophobic, counterfactual and politically stupid,” but could not be characterized as racist, “a word so recklessly flung around these days that its actual meaning is being lost.”

On Sunday, Trump fired tweets aimed at four freshman Democrats, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, telling them to go back to the countries they came from, despite three of the four women having been born in America. “You can’t leave fast enough,” he said.

A number of Twitter users called out Hume, which prompted the analyst to share the definition of “racism” according to Merriam Webster.

