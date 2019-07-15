Best Deals of Amazon Prime Day

It has become a day (now days) circled on the calendar of American consumers — as highly-anticipated as any outside of Black Friday. Yes, Amazon Prime Day is here. And the deals are already flying.

In order to take advantage of the massive markdowns, you must be an Amazon Prime member. Other than that, the only major caveat is that some of the deals are limited in quantity, or expire at a certain time.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of Prime Day’s best deals. And we’ll be sure to keep a running lists of some of the best offers as they appear.

1. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Matte Black

These wireless headphones — a perfect gift for the millenial in your life — are rarely, if ever, offered at the price Amazon has them marked at for Prime Day. Down from their regular $299.95, the headphones are being sold for $139.99. Note that although the headphones come in a variety of colors, on the black are on sale.

2. KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker 38 Ounce Brushed Stainless Steel

You can’t go to a coffee shop these days without seeing cold brew coffee on the menu. This stainless steel appliance from KitchenAid will allow you to do it yourself. Down from $99.99, the Prime Day discount reduces this nifty machine to $79.99. Be advised: This is a lightning deal — valid only until midnight, or when the item runs out.

3. HP DeskJet 2622 All-in-One Compact Printer

Okay, if it’s like every other printer at this price point, you’ll get about 50 pages out of it before you wind up having to buy a replacement ink cartridge for $80 or something. Even still, at just $19.00, it’s hard not to justify taking a flier on this HP printer — down from its standard $59.99

4. TCL 32 Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV

Drastically reduced-price TVs are a Prime Day staple. And while an earlier Sony TV offering was gobbled up quickly, this 32 inch set from TCL is still available and worth a look for the budget-conscious. Down from $139.76, this 32 inch 720p smart TV is available for $99.99. A 32-inch smart TV for under a hundred bucks? Hard to go wrong there.

5. iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum

These sleek vacuums are as fun to use as they are effective. And on Prime Day, they are as inexpensive as you’ll see them. The 690 model, previously $374.99, is on offer for $229.99.

We’ll have more deals as they pop up.

