NYT’s Mara Gay Decries Plan to Restore Trump on Facebook: You Want to Help Him ‘Take Down the Country?’

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay accused Meta of endangering the United States for profit with their plan to reinstate Donald Trump on their social media platforms.

Gay joined Morning Joe on Thursday to talk about Meta’s announcement that they will restore the former president’s access to Facebook and Instagram — two platforms from which he was banned after the storming of the U.S. Capitol. As Willie Geist raised the notion that Meta wants to portray itself as politically impartial, Gay called it a “fool’s errand” for the company to try appealing to those accusing them of anti-Trump censorship.

“Whether you’re a company or an institution, you don’t want to hand over the keys of democracy to have someone destroy that democracy,” said Gay. “So do you want to be that institution that really helps take down the country?”

Gay argued that even though Meta is a business and not public institution, they should still be forced to reckon with the “moral question” of letting Trump back on social media.

“If this was years ago,” Gay argued, “we would ask moral questions, do we want a chemical company — as a chemical company, should we be supporting weapons of war? I mean, these are questions that are not new in American history, but we should be asking them. Meta may not have the same responsibility as a business. It has a responsibility to its shareholders, fine, but we can still ask those moral questions, and we should.”

Trump, for his part, has been celebrating his Meta restoration on Truth Social.

“Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!” He declared.

Watch above via MSNBC.

