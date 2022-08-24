‘Oh Come On!’ Elizabeth Warren Snipes at CNN’s Golodryga for Asking Why Biden’s Poll Numbers Are Low Despite Recent Wins

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) scolded CNN’s Bianna Golodryga for noting that President Joe Biden’s poll numbers are still low despite a number of recent triumphs.

Warren joined Golodryga on Wednesday to discuss the implications of Biden’s upcoming announcement for his student loan forgiveness plan. Golodryga called this “yet another victory” for Biden, and she noted that the president has been on a “successful run” lately on several domestic and international fronts.

“We see inflation still high,” Golodryga said, “but it does appear to be peaking. Gas prices are going down as well.”

Despite these and other positives for Biden lately, Golodyga observed “it seems [Biden’s] not benefiting at the polls from this.”

“Why do you think his approval ratings remain stubbornly low at this point?” Golodryga asked, which drew an “Oh, come on” from the senator.

“Haven’t we learned over the last few years about the trouble with polls?” Warren said. Golodryga countered that “other Democrats are faring well. They are seeing a positive response from voters.”

“What matters to me is that we are getting things done that need to be done,” Warren responded. She held up the Inflation Reduction Act as a win for the government, even as Golodryga noted, “I just listed all of these achievements.”

“I know you did. I just want to say how exciting that is and how exciting it is particularly when you compare it to what the Republicans have to offer,” Warren said. “So we can talk about popularity polls and everything else, but the reality is that at the end of the day, we’re going to have elections in which it comes down to two people. One is a Democrat, and the Democrats can say ‘this is what I fought for and this is what I accomplished.’ The Republicans can say what they’ve been saying for the last year and a half, ‘No.'”

Warren concluded by saying she feels “pretty good” about the midterms if Democrats contrast themselves with Republicans who don’t offer solutions on topics like student loan debt, carbon emissions, and health care costs.

Watch above, via CNN.

