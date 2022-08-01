Biden Says He Ordered Drone Strike on Al Qaeda Leader: ‘He Was Deeply Involved in the Planning of 9/11… Justice Has Been Delivered’

President Joe Biden said he authorized the drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri near Kabul, and cited the terrorist’s role in planning the Step. 11, 2001 terror attacks and other barbaric acts.

Zawahiri was killed by the CIA over the weekend in a safe house near Afghanistan’s Taliban-controlled capital.

The president, who is in isolation after he tested positive again for Covid-19, spoke from a balcony at the White House.

“Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully concluded an air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed Ayman Al Zawahiri,” Biden said. “Zawahiri was bin Laden’s leader. He was with him the whole time. He was his number two man, his deputy at the time of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. He was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11.”

Biden added:

He coordinated Al Qaeda’s branches and all around the world, including setting priorities for providing operational guidance that called for and inspired attacks against U.S. targets. He made videos, including in recent weeks, calling for his followers to attack the United States and its allies. Justice has been delivered. This terrorist leader is no more. People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer. United States demonstrated our resolve and capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm.

Biden cited atrocities committed either under Zawahiri’s command in the 11 years since bin Laden was killed and in previous decades as the Al Qaeda founder’s right-hand man.

The president added U.S. intelligence located Zawahiri in Kabul, where he relocated to be near family after the U.S. withdrew last year.

“This mission was carefully planned, rigorously to minimize the harm to other civilians,” Biden said. “One week ago after being advised the conditions were optimal, I gave the final approval to go get him, and the mission was a success.”

Biden said no civilians were killed in the drone strike.

