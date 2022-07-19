CNN Gushes Over Gas Prices Falling for 35th Straight Day: Biden Admin ‘Trying To Take A Lot Of Credit’

CNN devoted several minutes to a report on gas prices falling for a 35th straight day, accusing the Biden administration of “trying to take a lot of credit” for the drop — then citing actions taken by President Joe Biden to combat the high costs.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchors John Berman and Kaitlan Collins hosted correspondent Pete Muntean for a report on the price drop.

“Pressure at the pump is easing for millions of Americans as gas prices have now fallen for the 35th straight day. The nationwide average now sits at $4.50 per gallon,” Collins said in her introduction, adding “That is going to make my dad very happy!”

She then tossed to Muntean live at an Alexandria, Virginia Exxon station, and asked him “Are you seeing some happy customers showing up this morning?”

Muntean ran down some states on recent activity in gas prices — “They really peaked on June 14th, $5.02. The most common price in the U.S. right now, according to GasBuddy, you will see this a lot, $3.99” — and chalked up the drop to “fears about a global recession, and that could possibly crater demand for gas.”

After rolling some tape of gas station customers, Muntean told Collins that prices could drop even more this week, and that the White House is “trying to take a lot of credit” for this:

PETE MUNTEAN: Remember a year ago we saw gas at $3.17 for a gallon of regular on average. Although Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy says we could see gas slip by another dime, $4.39 on average by the end of this week. Of course, the Biden administration trying to take a lot of credit for this. Remember, they tapped that Strategic Petroleum Reserve. They put more pressure on oil companies. One of the top economic advisers for the Biden administration said on CNN, $4 a gallon is good, just not good enough. So we will see it go down even more if the administration gets its way. Kaitlan. KAITLAN COLLINS: Yeah. You cannot overstate how much the White House is watching these numbers. They check them every single day, multiple times a day.

According to a recent New York Times analysis, the downward trend has been driven “in part because of continuing releases of oil by the government from its strategic oil reserves and reduced consumption,” while analysts say recession fears have caused oil futures to go down.

