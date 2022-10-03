‘One Little Nugget of Truth Buried Under 90 lbs. of BS’: Jake Tapper, Maggie Haberman Dissect Trump’s History of Lies

CNN’s Jake Tapper discussed former President Donald Trump’s history of being dishonest as recounted by Maggie Haberman in her new book.

A day before the release of Confidence Man, for which Trump sat down for multiple interviews, Haberman joined CNN’s The Lead to discuss an anecdote Trump shared with Haberman.

The New York Times reporter wrote Trump said he was incensed during the 1964 opening of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge – which connects Brooklyn to Staten Island – when its chief designer was ignored.

Trump, then a teenager, told Haberman he was upset 85-year-old architect Othmar Herman Ammann was not recognized during a special ceremony.

Trump also described the day as damp and overcast, but Tapper pulled an old newsreel which showed it was a sunny day and Ammann was indeed celebrated.

“Everything about Donald Trump’s recollection of that day was completely inaccurate,” Tapper said.

Haberman replied:

One of the things about that story, Jake, that was so striking to me is that Trump described that moment, and he didn’t just do it once, he described that moment as foundational for him. It was the moment that he realized you can’t be made anyone else’s sucker and he describes it as all of these people were standing around in the pouring rain for hours. And you just saw that clip, there was no rain. The sun was shining.

Haberman said Trump had apparently seized on one moment of many during the opening ceremony where Ammann was not mentioned by name.

“The only detail that trump seemed to have gotten right was the man’s age,” she said.

Tapper noted in the book, Haberman chronicles how Trump would take “a small fragment of something that had occurred,” but would add additional details intended to distort it for his own purposes.

“One little nugget of truth buried under 90 lbs of bs,” the host commented.

