Oprah Launches Lawsuit Against ‘Unauthorized’ Podcast Oprahdemics

Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey is taking no prisoners after her company filed a lawsuit against a popular podcast inspired by her hit TV show.

On Tuesday, Harpo Inc., a company owned by Winfrey, filed the suit in Manhattan federal court against the hosts of the Oprahdemics podcast.

The show is a self-proclaimed, “unauthorized study of The Queen of Talk.” Each episode aims to dissect some of the show’s most popular and controversial moments.

The trademark suit names hosts Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Riguer, both historians, along with their production company, Roulette Productions.

The complaint says the show breaches trademark law by using Oprah’s name and likeness.

According to NBC News, Harpo Inc. is not seeking to have the podcast stopped or receive damages. They simply want the show to change its name so as to not mislead fans that Winfrey is associated with the production.

Harpo submits that the Court should enjoin Defendants from wrongfully creating a new brand incorporating Harpo’s trademarks and making trademark use which is dilutive of and constitutes misuse of Harpo’s OPRAH and O family of trademarks and explicitly misleads consumers as to the source and/or sponsorship of Defendants’ branded offerings.

The show was launched in March 2022 and currently boasts 18 episodes. Following the success of their first few episodes, they even hosted a live recording at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year.

Producer for Roulette Productions sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, calling the show nothing more than a fun, “journalistic exploration.”

‘Oprahdemics’ is a journalistic exploration by history professors and sincere, longtime fans of Oprah Winfrey. As independent producers, we feel it’s important to have fun, approachable, and educational conversations about the cultural impact of Ms. Winfrey. This comes from a place of both deep admiration and critical thinking. Kellie and Leah are remarkable hosts. Roulette Productions produces ‘Oprahdemics’ and has been engaged with the team at Harpo for some time–while genuinely surprised by this, we hope to resolve it.

—

