Oscar viewers enjoyed a blast from the past this evening as Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a video montage of some of the most memorable Oscar-winning songs, including iconic hits like Simon & Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson” from The Graduate and Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” from Say Anything — followed by a live performance of one of those winning songs, “Lose Yourself,” by Eminem.

Eminem wrote “Lose Yourself” as the linchpin of the soundtrack for 8 Mile, in which he also played the lead character. The song received broad critical praise and was nominated for multiple awards, winning not only the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003 but also a Grammy for Best Male Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Song.

“Lose Yourself” was immensely popular when it was released nearly twenty years ago, but the vast majority of Oscar viewers — both those attending live in the audience and those watching at home — seemed surprised to see Eminem appear on stage performing it. Confusion gave way to delight as the TV cameras panned to various celebrities singing along and dancing in their seats.

Director Martin Scorsese and actress Idina Menzel‘s reactions were among the most popular on Oscars Twitter feeds.

His palms are sweaty knees weak arms are heavy pic.twitter.com/hHatqc2Jo9 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 10, 2020

As to the key question — why was Eminem there? — the rapper himself posted an eloquent explanation on his Twitter account, apologizing for skipping the ceremony eighteen years ago and thanking the Academy for the honor.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

In a 2007 interview, Eminem had explained that he had skipped the 2003 Oscars because he honestly believed that a rap song “had a snowball’s chance in hell of winning.”

