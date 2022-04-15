Fox News’ Outnumbered panel on Friday discussed a breaking report from the Daily Mail detailing emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop reportedly showing Joe Biden “hating on” Hillary Clinton.

Kayleigh McEnany introduced to story on-air, saying, “Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop that is all of a sudden been verified may have evidence of President Biden’s long suspected animosity toward party rival Hillary Clinton.”

“A series of emails reportedly showing the then vice president hating on Hillary Clinton back in 2016. Sending his family and some made scathing articles about Clinton’s declining popularity and legal troubles,” McEnany reported before going through some of the specifics in the emails.

Dagen McDowell weighed in saying, “I also think the animosity goes back years. At least to 2008 when Hillary Clinton was running against Barack Obama for the nomination.”

“She was asked in May of 2008 why she wouldn’t go ahead and drop out of the race for the nomination,” noted McDowell of Hillary. “She said back then, quote, ‘We all remember Bobby Kennedy got shot in June in California.’”

“Who says that? And her husband, based on reports, the former president Bill Clinton, was going around saying very racist things about Barack Obama, who was running against his wife,” McDowell continued.

“Again, they feel they are the chosen people. How dare a senator from Illinois to challenge her. So the feelings towards her and her hubs are very deep-rooted among Biden and Obama,” she concluded.

“There is a nebulous web you have to entangle. We could make a flow chart. Biden doesn’t like Hillary and president Barack Obama reportedly said about then vice president Biden he has an uncanny ability to beap things up,” added McEnany.

“I can’t keep track of who likes who,” she argued, before Emily Compagno jumped in, saying, “I think nobody likes each other and everybody likes only themselves.”

“That’s a pretty good mantra for the Democrat Party, especially for the slim pickings for who an appropriate candidate would be, or they think would be for that highest office,” Compagno said.

Jimmy Failla then added that there is another layer to all of this. “Hillary wants to run again in 2024. Because no serious person thinks Biden is running, number one, and there’s no heir apparent for the party, so there is so much venom. I expect more of this to come out. I just think — I’m here for it, isn’t that the term?” he concluded.

