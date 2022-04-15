Fox News Radio Host Says Elon Musk Should Not Let Trump Back on Twitter: We Are ‘Paying Attention to Real Substance’ Now

The co-hosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered were joined Friday by Fox News radio host Jimmy Failla, who offered a unique take on whether or not Donald Trump should be back on Twitter.

The hosts began with a discussion lambasting journalists and pundits critical of Elon Musk’s attempted take over Twitter.

Dagen McDowell argued, “Elon Musk — he’s a libertarian. He’s not a Republican, not a conservative. He just wants to make room for everybody because he knows the danger of these jacklegs in this country.”

Emily Compagno jumped in, noting, ”So, Elon Musk’s hopes to buy Twitter for billions. He’s also put in an offer to buy CNN for $28. Which was my favorite troll, which is the only reason I’m on Twitter, just to see the good jokes.”

Failla then added, joking, “He did bid a little high there. I do have some takes and they are controversial so anybody has any issue with that tweet me @EmilyCompagno.”

“I love how the left is pretending, because they have for four years, like, ‘Oh Twitter doesn’t favor us, they never favor us, what is everybody talking about Twitter favors us,’” he continued.

“Now it is about to change hands and they are losing their minds. It’s like someone saying you’re an alcoholic and you say, ‘No, I am not,’ and then you dump out a beer and they are saying, ‘What are you doing? Oh my God I need the beer!’” jest Failla, who added:

They got really lazy when it comes to political discourse and they’ve never had to participate in the free exchange of ideas, they’ve simply labeled anything they disagree with as hate speech and made a go away. Now they actually have to work. The hypocrisy of this is hilarious. Everybody’s concerned about billionaires getting involved. They didn’t say a word when Mark Zuckerberg was spending $528 million on the last election. For all of the talk about billionaires should not control things, what were they doing when they threw Trump off Twitter?

Failla concluded with some advice for Musk, regarding whether or not to let Trump back on Twitter.

“The only thing I would tell Elon, if you care about the country, is I actually don’t think Trump should get back on. The reason I am saying that is because with him off we are paying attention to real substance now, instead of them pretending the news cycle should be about which Saturday Night Live actor he didn’t like this weekend we are focusing on substance and that’s why Biden is getting crushed,” he argued. “I think Biden would pay Elon to let Trump back on Twitter at this point.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

