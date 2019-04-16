Pelosi: There is ‘No Taint’ of Anti-Semitism in Democratic Party

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) firmly rejected allegations of anti-Semitism leveled at a member of her party, insisting in an interview that there is “no taint” of anti-Semitism within the Democratic party.

Pelosi was interviewed by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour during her trip to Dublin, Ireland, and was asked about criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her comments about Israel.

“I don’t think that the congresswoman is anti-Semitic, I wouldn’t even put those two in the same category,” Pelosi said on CNN.

“But she’s being accused of it,” Amanpour said.

“She’s being accused of it,” Pelosi said, before noting she “criticized the president for using film of 9/11 as a political tool. He was wrong to do that.” Pelosi added that she advises members of her party to be vigilant about anti-Semitism “raising its head” both abroad and in the United States.

When Amanpour asked about Trump’s criticism of Democrats specifically, Pelosi declined to comment on the grounds she didn’t want to speak about the president while on a trip overseas.

“Come see me in Washington D.C. and I’ll tell you what I think about that, the president,” Pelosi said. “We are not. We have no taint of that in the Democratic party. And just because they want to accuse somebody of that, doesn’t mean that we take that bait.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com