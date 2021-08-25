Pelosi Throws Reps. Meijer, Moulton Under the Bus Over Secret Afghanistan Trip: Not ‘A Good Idea’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chastised Congressmen Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) over the trip they took to Afghanistan while the country is in chaos.

Moulton and Meijer announced on Tuesday that they secretly visited Kabul to observe the frantic efforts to evacuate Americans and U.S. allies from Afghanistan while the Taliban is seizing control over the country. Even with the increasing number of people flown out of Afghanistan in recent days, both congressmen feared America won’t be able to safely evacuate everyone before the August 31st deadline committed to by President Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pelosi noted that the Departments of Defense and State have urged lawmakers not to visit Afghanistan right now. She also spoke of the dangers involved, saying “the resources necessary to facilitate their visit and to protect them was an opportunity cost of what we needed to do to be evacuating as many people as possible.”

“So it’s not just about them going to Afghanistan, but them going to the region because there is a call on our resources diplomatically and militarily and the rest in the region as well,” Pelosi said. “So this is deadly serious. We do not want members to go.”

Pelosi added that she hasn’t spoken to Moulton and Meijer since their return, and she was asked whether their trip was a “distraction” for her. She dismissed that descriptor while saying that “the point is we don’t want anybody to think it is a good idea and that they should try to follow suit.”

“We wanted to make sure they were safe for themselves, but also for what consequences could throw and ramifications if something happened to them while they were there. So they have to make their own case as to why they went and this or that but it was not, in my view, a good idea.”

