Former Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin is still trying to push claims that there were “shenanigans” in the 2020 election, while not acknowledging it was contested fairly. And Piers Morgan isn’t having it.

In a trainwreck debate on Good Morning Britain Tuesday, Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid absolutely shredded the former Alaska governor for refusing to admit President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square.

The chaotic 13 minute exchange kicked off with discussion about former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Morgan pointed to Trump’s repeated pushing of the false claim that the election was stolen from him as the chief motivating factor for the insurrectionists.

“There is no question they were whipped up to [storm the Capitol] because they believed their president, who told them the election had been stolen, fraudulently stolen,” Morgan said. “That was a lie, wasn’t it?”

“The president has been insisting, so many Americans have been insisting, that our elections are run legally, and transparently — and when there were shenanigans, obviously, in so many of the polling areas, the president has insisted that we look into where all these votes had come from,” Palin said.

“But the wasn’t stolen, was it Sarah Palin?!” Morgan said. “Let’s be honest. Let’s be clear … The election was won fair and square by a thumping win by Joe Biden. Do you accept that?”

“I want to see that our elections, and every polling place, is run cleanly,” Palin said.

“The question was do you accept the election victory by Joe Biden?!” Reid said.

“This is crazy!” Palin shot back. “You guys invited me to come on. Let me finish please.”

“You didn’t answer my question!” Morgan said.

“Let me finish, OK?!” Palin said.

“Why don’t you answer the question?” Morgan said.

Palin refused to do so — instead spending a few more minutes dodging, and pushing false claims of fraud. Eventually, Morgan decided he’d had enough.

“I say this with the utmost respect to you, you’re sounding totally bonkers!” Morgan said. “And part of the problem for the Republican party is that people like you, high-level members, high-profile members of the party are still perpetuating this utter load of nonsense—”

Palin interjected. “How am I perpetuating nonsense when I’m telling you examples?!”

“That somehow there is fraud and that stopped Trump [from] winning,” Morgan said. “Trump got hammered in this election.”

Watch above, via ITV.

