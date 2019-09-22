Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave the green light to Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating former vice president and possible Trump 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

On Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan asked Pompeo if it is “appropriate” for Giuliani to publicly call for the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden.

Pompeo’s answer:

“If there was election interference that took place by the vice president, I think the American people deserve to know. We know there was interference in the 2016 election, and if its the case there was something going on with the president or his family that caused a conflict of interest and Vice President Biden behaved in a way that was inconsistent with the way leaders ought to operate, I think the American people deserve to know that.”

Pompeo refused to say if the State Department or the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has been supporting Giuliani’s endeavors, diverting the conversation to insist that President Donald Trump has been stronger on Ukraine and Russia than Barack Obama ever was. Pompeo also declined to directly answer whether or not Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com