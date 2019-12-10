Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a joint press conference this afternoon following their meeting.

Pompeo said he raised the issue of “interference in our domestic affairs,” telling reporters, “I was clear, it’s unacceptable. And I’ve made our expectations of Russia clear. The Trump administration will always work to protect the integrity of our elections, period. Should Russia or any foreign actor take steps to undermine our democratic processes, we will take action in response.”

At one point during the presser Lavrov dismissed “baseless” claims of alleged Russian interference. A Washington Post reporter questioned him on that, asking, “As you mentioned, you would like to see the us come forward with information about election meddling. Why not just read the Mueller report? It’s very detailed when it comes to U.S. allegations related to meddling in the 2016 election.”

Lavrov responded, “You suggested to simply read the Mueller report, we read it. There was no proof of any collusion.”

