White House Communications Director Steven Cheung ripped President Donald Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for criticizing the newly-announced, still-to-be-finalized peace deal with Iran.

In a fiery post on X late Saturday, Cheung raged at the man who President Trump entrusted as his chief diplomat for three years during his first term — with Cheung arguing that man’s opinion on the Iran conflict is now ill-informed.

“Mike Pompeo has no idea what the f*ck he’s talking about,” Cheung wrote. “He should shut his stupid mouth and leave the real work to the professionals. He’s not read into anything that’s happening, so how would he know.”

Several hours earlier, Pompeo — in his own X post — trashed the proposed deal as “not remotely America first.”

“The deal being floated with Iran seems straight out of the Wendy Sherman-Robert Malley-Ben Rhodes playbook: Pay the IRGC to build a WMD program and terrorize the world,” Pompeo wrote. “Not remotely America First. It’s straightforward: Open the damned strait. Deny Iran access to money. Take out enough Iranian capability so it cannot threaten our allies in the region. Overdue. Let’s go.”

Pompeo is one of numerous high-profile conservatives to criticize the reported framework of the agreement. Those critics — like Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) — believe the U.S. is making far too many concessions to the Iranian regime.

“If the result … is to be an Iranian regime—still run by Islamists who chant “death to America”—now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake,” Cruz wrote on X.

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