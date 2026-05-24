Trump Defends Iran Deal Amid Blowback from Ted Cruz, Pompeo and Others on Right: ‘EXACT OPPOSITE’ Of Obama’s Deal!

President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social Sunday morning, seemingly in response to the blowback his still-to-be-finalized Iran peace agreement has been receiving from some conservatives.

Prominent Republicans like Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) have expressed trepidation with the way the talks are progressing.

“One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration,” Trump wrote. “It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration – THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!”

Trump continued:

The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!

On Saturday, Trump announced that a peace deal had been “largely negotiated” and was on the verge of being signed. Trump did not give any details, writing, “Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly.”

Earlier Saturday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters during a trip to India, discussed the prospect of the deal becoming final.

“I don’t have news for you at this very moment, but there might be some news a little later today,” Rubio said. “There may not be. I hope there will be, but I’m not sure yet.”

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