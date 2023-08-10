Republicans Line Up To Slam Biden Admin For Releasing $6B To Iran For Hostages: ‘Craven Act of Appeasement’

Republicans denounced the Biden administration’s agreement with Iran to release $6 billion in oil money in a bid to bring home five Americans being held in the Islamic state.

Fox News’ Mark Meredith reported, “Republicans up on the Hill, they are demanding answers and quickly.”

Meredith quoted Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID): “While I welcome home wrongfully detailed Americans, unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian assets dangerously further incentivizes hostage taking and provides a windfall for regime aggression. The Biden Administration must punish those who use Americans as political pawns and work to end this practice.”

Sen. Tom Cotton joined other Republicans on Twitter and called the deal a “craven act of appeasement.”

“While we always welcome the release of American hostages—if they are in fact released after President Biden pays Iran $6 billion in ransom—this craven act of appeasement will only embolden the ayatollahs to take more hostages,” Cotton wrote.

While we always welcome the release of American hostages—if they are in fact released after President Biden pays Iran $6 billion in ransom—this craven act of appeasement will only embolden the ayatollahs to take more hostages. https://t.co/Jqz3vDGwyu — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 10, 2023

In a second post, Cotton continued, “Iran will also use these ill-gotten gains to attack our troops, fund terrorism, and arm Russia. This cycle will continue until President Biden stops dancing to Iran’s tune and starts responding firmly and decisively to their aggression.

“Biden agreeing to pay $6billion to Iran through South Korea and Iraq to release 5 American hostages is an act of insanity. First, it gives the Iranian dictatorship $6 billion to spend on nuclear weapons, missiles and terrorism. Second, it sends a signal to terrorists and dictatorships that kidnapping Americans can be very profitable.”

Biden agreeing to pay $6billion to Iran through South Korea and Iraq to release 5 American hostages is an act of insanity. First, it gives the Iranian dictatorship $6 billion to spend on nuclear weapons, missiles and terrorism. Second, it sends a signal to terrorists and… — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 10, 2023

Releasing $6 billion to the butchers in Tehran just so American hostages can go to a different type of prison is a terrible deal. Iran shouldn't profit from holding Americans hostage. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 10, 2023

Three years ago, this IRGC Commander said they could balance their budget by getting a billion eachfor American hostages. Well Biden just gave Iran $1.2 billion each for five.pic.twitter.com/xpcE7fmtLJ — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) August 10, 2023

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum spoke with the NSC’s John Kirby who said the Biden administration is well aware of the risks involved with such a deal.

“We are certainly mindful of all the bad things that Iran does to its own people and people throughout the region and the people throughout the region. You know, this is a dangerous nation state, and it’s one we continue to challenge.”

Kirby added, “If we’re successful and if we can get them back home, and hopefully that will happen soon, but, you bet, I’ll come back on your show and talk about all he things that had to be done to make that happen.”

Watch the clips above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com