‘Heck Yes!’ Trump Foe Thomas Massie Goes to Bat for President’s Iran Deal

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who recently lost his primary bid against Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein, answered an emphatic, “Heck, yes!” when asked if he would support a short-term peace deal with Iran.

Trump declared on Truth Social Saturday that a “PEACE” deal with Iran has been “largely negotiated” and is on the verge of being signed.

Trump added, “Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.”

On Sunday’s Meet The Press, moderator Kristen Welker began Massie’s interview by asking about the possibility of a deal being reached.

“I have to start with that developing news on Iran,” Welker said. “President Trump posting on Saturday that an agreement with Iran has, quote, ‘largely been negotiated.’ It’s unclear what exactly has been agreed to, whether any deal would directly address the issue of the nuclear program, which, of course, is at the center of the war with Iran. So far, no final deal has been announced. But, congressman, would you support a short-term deal with Iran?”

“Well, I was the author of the first war powers resolution to get us out of Iran,” Massie said. “My constituents are hurting, gas is almost $5 a gallon, diesel is almost $6 a gallon, and the farmers here in Kentucky can’t afford the fertilizer to put on their fields.”

“Heck, yes, I would support it!” he exclaimed. “We don’t know what the terms of it are, but if Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz are crashing out about it last night, I’d say it’s a pretty good deal.”

On X Saturday night, Cruz wrote that he was “deeply concerned” about aspects of the deal “pushed by some voices in the administration.”

Cruz continued that if the deal allows “an Iranian regime—still run by Islamists who chant ‘death to America’—now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake.:

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized any deal that would “Pay the IRGC to build a WMD program and terrorize the world,” as “Not remotely America First.”

“It’s straightforward,” Pompeo wrote. “Open the damned strait. Deny Iran access to money. Take out enough Iranian capability so it cannot threaten our allies in the region.”

Pompeo’s assertion was visciously attacked by White House communications director Steven Cheung who wrote, “Mike Pompeo has no idea what the f*ck he’s talking about. He should shut his stupid mouth and leave the real work to the professionals.”

Watch the clip above via NBC News’s Meet The Press.

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