Mike Pompeo Applauded for Saying ‘We Need to Make Sure’ That History Books ‘Don’t Write About the Victims of Gaza’

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received applause at a pro-Israel conference on Tuesday after declaring that “we need to make sure” that history books “don’t write about the victims of Gaza.”

“The next generation of young people won’t remember October 7th in the same way. That’s true in Israel and in America and broadly in the world, and we need to make sure two things,” said Pompeo during an appearance at the MirYam Institute Israel Security Briefing.

He said, “One, it’s not that we don’t forget – we need to make sure that the story is told properly so that when the history books write this, they don’t write about the victims of Gaza, right?”

Pompeo received applause before he then added, “I should be a little more precise. There were victims in Gaza, right? It’s true. There are civilian casualties in every war that’s ever been fought, but the victims were the people of the nation-state of Israel. The aggressor was the Iranian regime and the proxy of Hamas, and we need to make sure that the history books reflect that.”

The former Secretary of State concluded, “That requires each of us every day to talk about it in real time with our children, with our grandchildren about it in a way that is serious and thoughtful and complete and moral.”

In November 2023, a month after the Oct. 7 attacks against Israel, Pompeo called for “the complete annihilation of Hamas” in Gaza, claiming, “They’re just about killing. They’re just about destruction. They’re just about wanton rape… They don’t value human life in the way we do.”

More than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war against Gaza since October 2023, with a further 170,000 injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

At least 382 United Nations Relief and Works Agency personnel and hundreds of journalists have also been killed.

Watch above via MirYam Institute.