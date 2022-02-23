Biden Issues Late Night Statement Accusing Putin of ‘Premeditated War’ as Explosions Heard in Ukraine

President Joe Biden issued a statement late Wednesday in which he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of choosing “premeditated War” as explosions were reported across Ukraine.

Shortly after explosions were heard by CNN reporters inside Ukraine, Biden issued a statement aimed at Putin:

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable. I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.

“We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance,” Biden concluded. “Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”

Just after 11 p.m. ET, CNN’s Matthew Chance was reporting from a rooftop in Kyiv when he scrambled to put on armor as the sound of explosions were heard in the background.

Soon after, similar explosions were reported in the western portion of the country by the network’s Clarissa Ward.

>> @ClarissaWard: “I don’t know if you could just hear that. That was another strike in the distance there. But now it’s very clear that Ukrainians are waking up in a different country than the one that they went to sleep in.” pic.twitter.com/rQLUtModF3 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 24, 2022

The source of the blasts has not been officially confirmed by either the U.S., Ukraine, or Russia as of this time.

