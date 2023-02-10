Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Fires Back at WaPo for Publishing ‘Incredibly Racist’ Article About Her

Rep Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) responded to a Washington Post article calling into question claims she made about her life story, calling its undertones “incredibly racist.”

As investigative pieces go, the Post piece is no exposé à la Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the freshman congressman who was found to have lied about his schooling, employment, and ancestry, along with a slew of other fabrications.

The report noted Luna changed her last name and it called into question claims about her family’s financial situation growing up. Luna said she grew up with a “broken home mentality” and lived in multiple “low-income” neighborhoods, but the Post stated some members of her family recalled her being well-cared for.

The Post further reported:

Luna also stated on the campaign trail and in an interview with Jewish Insider in November that while she identifies as Christian, she was “raised as a Messianic Jew by her father.” Messianic Jews identify as Jewish and say they believe that Jesus is the Messiah. “I am also a small fraction Ashkenazi,” she added, referring to Jews whose ancestors lived in Central or Eastern Europe. […] However, three members of Luna’s extended family said that her father was Catholic, and that they were not aware of him practicing any form of Judaism while Luna was growing up.

According to the piece, she also “described herself as alternately Middle Eastern, Jewish or Eastern European” while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Elsewhere in the article, the Post falsely stated Paulina had been registered as a Democrat in Washington state. The publication has since issued a correction.

Appearing on Friday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Luna was asked by guest host Will Cain what else the Post got wrong.

“Well, they did start out with saying that I basically made up the fact that my father never went to jail and, as you saw with the records that we sent to Fox News, that’s completely false,” she said, referring to material she provided to the network.

She added:

The Washington Post didn’t respond to a response from Fox Digital, nor did any of the other people that made these bizarre allegations and we will be issuing these letters, to correct, to Vanity Fair and a few other major outlets [that] decided to run with the story before they corrected the facts. will say that PEOPLE magazine did reach out and they wanted to wait to see this before they ran the story. So I’ll be interviewing with him after. But, it’s awful how they treat minorities. And the fact is, is that their undertone of their article was incredibly racist. They tried to undercut my Hispanic heritage.

Luna also claimed the Post omitted comments from her mother that would have corroborated her biography and did not report on an interview it conducted with a former roommate. She stated the newspaper interviewed family members she doesn’t actually talk to.

