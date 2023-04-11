Republican Senator Tells Fox News Trump Indictment Looks ‘Like Someone Knocked Over a Urine Sample’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum discussed the recent legal back and forth between Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) with Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Tuesday.

MacCallum brought Kennedy on just after news broke that Bragg is suing Jordan in a move aimed at blocking what the prosecutor called interference into his criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

“What’s your reaction to this news this afternoon? What do you think of it?” MacCallum asked the always colorful Republican.

“Precommitting the issue of whether Mr. Bragg should be called before Congress. I have, I’ve watched Mr. Bragg. It’s clear he is not exactly Oliver Wendell Scalia,” Kennedy began, mashing together the names of former Supreme Court justices Oliver Wendell Holmes and Antonin Scalia. He added:

My guess is he is scared to come before Congress. I watched Mr. Bragg’s press conference after he announced his indictment. He was not impressive. I have read his indictment. Legal scholars much more qualified than I have, have criticized it as being an inferior document. I read it, looked to me like as a legal product, someone knocked over a urine sample. My guess is Mr. Bragg will not try this lawsuit himself. A good criminal defense attorney, based on what I’ve seen so far, will take his head off. So he doesn’t want to be naked and alone. Not literally, but figuratively in front of a congressional committee having to answer tough questions. That’s my assessment.

“Just on the legal grounds of whether or not Bragg, whether or not Jordan and his committee can compel the Manhattan D.A. or someone who used to work for him, Mark Pomerantz, to come down and be subpoenaed about this case. You know, Bragg is saying that’s interference. He’s saying that is, you know, not that they don’t have the jurisdiction to do that. It’s interference of the case that he has here in New York. Just basic legal grounds. Do you agree with what he’s saying or not?” MacCallum followed up.

“I don’t know. I need to read the pleadings. Congress has pretty wide jurisdiction. I am sympathetic to the separation of powers argument,” Kennedy replied.

“But I guess the point I’m trying to make, in my opinion, some may disagree. Mr. Bragg’s primary motivation is he’s worried that he can’t handle himself in front of tough questioning from other lawyers in the United States Congress. I mean, I’ve watched his performance,” Kennedy argued.

“Mr. Soros did not pick him as his preferred D.A. candidate because of his legal acumen. And in my opinion, he was picked because of his activism,” Kennedy concluded. Notably, Jewish billionaire George Soros never donated to Bragg’s election campaign directly, but to a group that supported progressive candidates including Bragg.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

