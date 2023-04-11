‘Alvin Bragg Is Bringing a Gun to a Knife Fight’: Charlie Sykes Defends Trump Indictment, Swipes at Jim Jordan

Charlie Sykes defended Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of Donald Trump while throwing shade at another famous investigator of the former president.

Trump was arraigned last week in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Bragg’s office says Trump cooked his books to obscure hush money payments he made to two former mistresses. The former president pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Trump also faces potential charges in Georgia, where he attempted to pressure state officials to “find” him the necessary number of votes to win the state after he lost it in the 2020 election. He is also under federal investigation over that matter, as well as his broader actions seeking to overturn the contest.

Sykes predicted that at least one of these cases will end up being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Sooner or later, one of the cases of Donald Trump will end up in the Supreme Court,” he said. “It seems almost inevitable. If it’s not this one, it’ll be another one. But what’s really striking to me is that Alvin Bragg is bringing a gun to a knife fight.”

The Bulwark editor-at-large cited Bragg’s lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who is seeking the prosecutor’s testimony about his case in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

“And unlike Robert Mueller, he is pushing back and he is calling out Jim Jordan very clearly for a move that is pure political retaliation,” Sykes continued, referencing the former FBI director tasked with investigating possible connections between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government. “It is an attempt to intimidate. It is an attempt to obstruct justice and it is an abuse of congressional power.”

He then accused Jordan of using the powers of the House of Representatives to run interference for Trump.

“And Jim Jordan apparently has such a short leash from Mar-a-Lago, that he is gonna take this committee, this hearing, to New York City,” Sykes added. “It is interesting that Alvin Bragg is pushing back so hard and hitting all of these keynotes, including the fact that this is a campaign to intimidate and to obstruct, and it is an abuse of power. So this is not a trivial or a technical point that Alvin Bragg is making.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com